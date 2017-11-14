February trial set for Benjie Bustillo

The man busted with thousands of dollars worth of drugs in his car and home will head to trial early next year.

Benjie Bustillo appeared in court on Tuesday.

He was arrested in June after a traffic pullover uncovered $15,000 worth of the drug "ICE" hidden in his bed liner.

Authorities later searched his home where he allegedly kept more methamphetamine and marijuana and $170,000 in cash.

Trial is set for February 21, 2018.