Explosive training tackles very scary issue

Bomb scares are no joke. That's why DOE and Homeland Security take training very seriously.

When it comes to bomb threats, is not a question of if, but rather when? According to representatives of New Mexico Tech, Guam should be prepared in the event they are caught in an explosive situation.

"Not just Guam any place, it's important for first responders to recognize the hazards that explosive device hold without recognizing they can put others at risk," explained Brian O'Hara. "We're trying to make it a little better this week the level of preparedness," added associate vice president Richard Miller.

108 professionals attended the session this morning. According to Rob Alpaugh, a teacher at New Mexico Tech, when it comes to explosives it's a "no notice event", like the shooting 20 years ago at Columbine High School, or the bombing in Oklahoma. Is Guam ready? He questioned, "How many of you at the agency that you work at the facility it may be have a plan for active shooters how many have a plan for explosive incidents? Look around folks most of us have a plan for an active shooter yet we don't have a plan for an explosive response."

What would you do if you saw a bomb? First responders and professionals are here to find answers to that question.

For Alpaugh, last year, the amount of bomb threats called into local high schools and local businesses was nothing short of an epidemic. "The educators how often do you see bomb threats? How often does this happen in school situations? how many bomb threats did you have here a year ago? 900? Is that going to disrupt the process of the normal process of education," he said.

"Folks, you are a prime example with more than 900 bomb threats - that's an epidemic."

At the end of the day, it is about training professionals to keep Guam safe, no matter the circumstance. "We want a safe response we all want to go home at the end of the day. That's our goal."