Trump aiming to boost US relations with Philippines - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Trump aiming to boost US relations with Philippines

Posted: Updated:

United States President Donald Trump is in Manila on the last leg of a 12-day, 5-nation tour.  He is attending the annual meeting - and fiftieth anniversary - of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But Trump's visit is also viewed as a boost to US/Philippine relations. 

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte hosted a dinner for ASEAN leaders, with the US president at his side.  Duterte looking to warm up relations that grew cold when former president Barack Obama criticized his war on drugs for human rights violations.  Philippine consul general for Guam Marciano De Borja says they seem to get along, commenting, "You cannot avoid but make some comparison because they're both kind of very direct, very straight, and they don't really care what the media tell them."

Trump is not expected to raise the extra-judicial killings, at least publicly, that his predecessor condemned the Philippine president for. De Borja says their bilateral talks will focus instead on counter-terrorism and national security. And especially on revitalizing US trade and investment, saying, "The US is now the third largest. Before it used to be Number 1, Number 2, but because of our stronger relations with China and Japan, so these two Asian countries are now are major trading partners."

US Philippine relations are not without critics though, several thousand protesters took to the streets of the former US colony rallying against so-called "American imperialism" and the negative impacts of globalization on developing countries.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>
    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>

  • San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

  • Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly