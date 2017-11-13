New car pro shop in Harmon burglarized - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

New car pro shop in Harmon burglarized

A new local business owner is coming to the community for help. This after his car pro shop in Harmon is burglarized.

The thieves may have gotten away for now, but not before the building's security cameras caught them breaking in. He has a love for cars. Toby Gochar, Speed Star owner said, "We've been in business for eight weeks now."

The new Speed Star car pro shop in Harmon does, "rental car management, we do fleet oil change, general repairs, engine swaps, tire services and detailing services as well."

But last Thursday just after 1:30 in the morning his shop was hit by thieves. "Opened the gate and noticed the locks had been pried open on the door and immediately called GPD," he said.

Police telling him that morning that his repair shop was one of several places broken into in the area. Surveillance video shows the pair making their way onto the property.  One of them jumps over the fence. In another clip you see a suspect taking off with what appears to be the stolen items in hand.

The duo got away with his RC car collection he estimates is worth more than a thousand dollars. "They are rare. Not a lot of people know where they are from. A lot of them are from Japan. They don't sale them on Guam so I'm hoping that things will turn up," he said.

The suspects he says damaged several of his cameras, as well. A key piece of evidence authorities hope will help them solve this crime is a damaged security camera, which investigators believe one of those thieves left behind.

Fingerprints have been lifted from the scene. For now, he hopes someone watching this video will help to catch the pair. "It's a matter of time before we find you. Guam is small and that's the one thing is we will find them sooner or later," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.

  Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...
  San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

  Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...
