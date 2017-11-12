Calvo urges repairs for Sanchez

The administration is making a push to get the rebuild of Simon Sanchez High School going.

Governor Eddie Calvo in a message today brought up his year old request to the Attorney General to sign a letter of substantial interest of the territory to allow the rebuild.

He says this would have put a stop to procurement protests that stalled construction. Its protests that he says the AG's have reportedly told the Guam OPA to dismiss.

"Today, I ask the OPA to make the right decision as permitted by law and help ensure that the Simon Sanchez High School community has a facility that is truly conducive to teaching and learning. I know that we can do this!" he said.

Core Tech International was the latest company to file an appeal with the OPA.

Meantime, Sanchez High students have since held peaceful protests calling for elected leaders to take action and rebuild their school now.