Calvo urges repairs for Sanchez - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo urges repairs for Sanchez

Posted: Updated:

The administration is making a push to get the rebuild of Simon Sanchez High School going.

Governor Eddie Calvo in a message today brought up his year old request to the Attorney General to sign a letter of substantial interest of the territory to allow the rebuild.

He says this would have put a stop to procurement protests that stalled construction. Its protests that he says the AG's have reportedly told the Guam OPA to dismiss.

"Today, I ask the OPA to make the right decision as permitted by law and help ensure that the Simon Sanchez High School community has a facility that is truly conducive to teaching and learning. I know that we can do this!" he said.

Core Tech International was the latest company to file an appeal with the OPA.

Meantime, Sanchez High students have since held peaceful protests calling for elected leaders to take action and rebuild their school now.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    Another man alleges sex abuse claims by now-deceased priest

    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>
    He wasn't an altar boy or boy scout. The most recent clergy sex abuse lawsuit comes from a man who wishes to only be identified by his initials, L.J.G. The 58-year-old man alleges he fell victim to Father Antonio Cruz, now deceased. The priest, being close friends with his parents, would visit L.J.G.'s house weekly. During those visits, he allegedly fondled, masturbated, and performed oral copulation on the teen boy as well as forced the boy to touch his private parts. Like all th...More >>

  • San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    San Nicolas measure voices support for military buildup

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

    The 9-page measure by sponsor Senator Michael San Nicolas details the long history and expected benefits of the Marine relocation.

    More >>

  • Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    Man that died after being found in his car was taxi driver

    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    We now have more information on the mysterious death in Tumon. As reported, a man was found unresponsive in the back of his car parked at the Park Arcade early Friday morning. According to an autopsy performed this week, the man died from pre-existing health conditions, specifically hypertension. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man was a taxi cab driver. A person wanting to avail of his services knocked on the window and found him in the back seat of the ca...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly