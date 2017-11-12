South Korean judge warned about incident on Guam

A woman from South Korea who was arrested last month while vacationing on Guam won't be punished but she has been warned.

Yonhap News Agency reporting over the weekend the Suwon District Court issued an oral warning to judge Jungeun Sul. Sul and her husband, Sangwoo Yoon, pleaded guilty last month for leaving their children alone in a car at the Kmart parking lot.

The couple was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

The case forced the court in their home country to consider disciplinary action, and after a month of internal inspection, judge Sul was reportedly given that stern warning.