Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

How far would you go for love? One man would marry-off his girlfriend so she could obtain permanent U.S. residency. Though under seal for the past year, the documents related to the charges against Markham Lynch are now public record.

Late last year, Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

Kim's real boyfriend, Jong Yun Kim, would be a witness to the ceremony.

Lynch would only get paid out about half of the amount promised before the feds found out.

Sentencing is set for February 2018.