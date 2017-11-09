Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

Posted: Updated:

How far would you go for love? One man would marry-off his girlfriend so she could obtain permanent U.S. residency. Though under seal for the past year, the documents related to the charges against Markham Lynch are now public record.

Late last year, Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

Kim's real boyfriend, Jong Yun Kim, would be a witness to the ceremony.

Lynch would only get paid out about half of the amount promised before the feds found out.

Sentencing is set for February 2018.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon

    Dead man found in the back of car in Tumon

    Police have launched an investigation into a man who was found dead early this morning. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon. The man was discovered around 3 this morning. Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The man's identity has yet to be released. The case has b...More >>
    Police have launched an investigation into a man who was found dead early this morning. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao, the man appeared to be sleeping in the back seat of his car, which was parked at Park Arcade in Tumon. The man was discovered around 3 this morning. Because he was unresponsive, he was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City where he was pronounced dead by attending physicians. The man's identity has yet to be released. The case has b...More >>

  • 63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy

    63-year-old latest to claim sex abuse by clergy

    The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F. B.F. was about 10-years-old when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout Leader Edward Pereira. Though he wasn't an official altar boy, B.F. was a backup altar boy for the Mangilao parish and allowed to participate in boy scout outings. While in the rectory, the priest reportedly walked...More >>
    The lawsuits just keep on coming. The latest victim to come forward with claims of clergy sexual abuse is a 63-year-old man only identified by his initials, B.F. B.F. was about 10-years-old when he alleges he was sexually molested by Father Louis Brouillard and Boy Scout Leader Edward Pereira. Though he wasn't an official altar boy, B.F. was a backup altar boy for the Mangilao parish and allowed to participate in boy scout outings. While in the rectory, the priest reportedly walked...More >>

  • Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

    Man faces sentencing for marrying woman for residency

    Late last year, Markham Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

    More >>

    Late last year, Markham Lynch pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud. Court filings state he agreed to marry Kyunghyo Kim in exchange for $20,000.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly