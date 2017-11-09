Former Mangilao mayor will use therapeutic court - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former Mangilao mayor will use therapeutic court

Posted: Updated:

A longtime mayor facing criminal charges will be availing of one of the Judiciary of Guam's many therapeutic courts.

Former Mangilao mayor Nito Blas was assessed by the Community Based Outpatient Center and deemed clinically qualified to have his case heard in the Veterans Treatment Court.

Two years ago, Blas allegedly exposed himself to a female community service worker and asked if she did massages.

KUAM files show he maintained the massage was strictly to address a leg injury he sustained while directing traffic in the village.

The Veterans Treatment Court, according to the Judiciary's website, recognizes that an individual's involvement in the justice system can be linked to their military service and diverts them from prison into the appropriate treatment and services.

