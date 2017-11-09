Guam Medical Society holds annual medical symposium

Recently the Guam Medical Society held their annual medical symposium at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. The event featured off-island presenters who spoke on important health topics affecting our region with several island healthcare providers in attendance.

"Ahead of the Pack: Innovations in Medical Practice," was the theme of this year's Micronesian Medical Symposium. Hosted by the Guam Medical Society, the event which is in its ninth year, aims to provide continuous education for our healthcare providers- physicians, nurses, and other allied health professionals. The annual event featured local and off-island experts who presented lectures on topics including dermatology, end of life care, reproductive medicine, hematology and oncology, and more. Dr. Susan Pineda Mercado spoke about the transformative communications technology for health.

She said, "We can provide more knowledge and understanding through communication technology, but we have to address attitudes and beliefs. Because many times people act out not because of their basis of their knowledge but what they believe or what their attitude of the mother is."

Other presenters included: Dr. Luis Cruz who spoke about the management of knee pain, Dr. John Maddox who discussed advanced care planning and advanced directives and Dr. Joel Rubio who talked about modern medicine.

The symposium falls in line with GMS' mission of promoting the delivery of high-quality health care in Guam and is founded on four core areas of work: continuing professional development, community service and outreach, advocacy for health and self-care for health providers.