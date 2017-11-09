Regional FBI chief talks about Guam's agent expansion

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
While defense argues that the 40-year-old cases are time-barred, therefore should be dismissed, plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan urges the Chief Judge adopt the report and recommendations submitted by the Magistrate Judge which denied defense's motion to dismiss.
It was a scary moment for one Tumon family early this morning. Security video of the incident shows it happened around 2:45 am today at a residence just behind Club Heat in Tumon.
11 grams of the drug, ICE, and more than a gram of marijuana. That's what GPD SWAT and the Mandana Drug Task Force confiscated from a Sinajana home after executing a search warrant on Wednesday.
A former Sodexo employee is under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill people at a local elementary school. Ernest Adrian Devera, 31, is charged with terrorizing, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and terrorizing conduct. Police responded to Astumbo Elementary on Monday after a complaint was called in that the employee wanted to commit a massacre by killing everyone in the school. He was fired from the company following the complaint. The Guam Police Dep...
Justin Jerome Benavente is charged with possession of a schedule two controlled substance. Court documents state police patrolling the area spotted a group of men at the marina just before 11pm Monday night.
The agency citing multiple health code violations, including lack of plumbing, improper handling of food, unclean facilities, and a cockroach infestation.
