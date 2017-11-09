Regional FBI chief talks about Guam's agent expansion - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Regional FBI chief talks about Guam's agent expansion

Posted: Updated:

In a rare media opportunity, the head of the FBI's Honolulu district office, which also oversees Guam, met with local reporters Thursday. There is a growing presence of special agents here, but the FBI says it's not necessarily tied to an increase in crime or security threats.

Special Agent in Charge Paul Delacourt could not discuss specific cases, but says the FBI's role is to get out in front of potential threats, saying, "We look at serious national security threats, and we look at serious criminal threats, that would be public corruption and major fraud, as well as working with our partners on major drug crimes."

He added, "We're very concerned about the opioid epidemic that's plaguing the mainland now, and is beginning to show up on pacific islands. Of course we're concerned about methamphetamine importation."

The FBI is also the lead law enforcement agency in the war on terror, and  Delacourt says the battle has changed since the days of the 9/11 attacks. "We're looking at online radicalization, folks that are spending hours in their basements looking at Jihadi videos. ISIS has posed a different threat than Al Qaeda before it did."

Delacourt would not discuss numbers, but says there are more agents here than ever before, but that's due to organic growth, as the bureau restocks from prior deep personnel cuts. He says the FBI also likes that its workforce reflects the communities it serve, noting, "We do recruiting events here in Guam, we do them in Hawaii, we do them across the country, we're very interested in identifying candidates from across the spectrum."

Delacourt moves soon to the Los Angeles FBI office, where he will be the new chief of the most populated district, with 19 million residents.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UN committee embraces support for Guam

    UN committee embraces support for Guam

    The UN Committee on Decolonization adopted a wide-ranging resolution Thursday in support of Guam.  The document "welcomes the convening of the Guam Commission on Decolonization for the Implementation and Exercise of Chamorro Self-Determination and its ongoing public education efforts." It also requests the administering Power, the U.S., to continue to transfer land to original landowners, to continue to recognize and to respect the political rights and the cultural and...More >>
    The UN Committee on Decolonization adopted a wide-ranging resolution Thursday in support of Guam.  The document "welcomes the convening of the Guam Commission on Decolonization for the Implementation and Exercise of Chamorro Self-Determination and its ongoing public education efforts." It also requests the administering Power, the U.S., to continue to transfer land to original landowners, to continue to recognize and to respect the political rights and the cultural and...More >>

  • Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

    Calvo signs bill expanding healthcare into law

    It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today. The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured. Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill. He did however express concern with portions of it, ...More >>
    It's a move that the administration says will lead towards improving and expanding access to healthcare on Guam. Governor Eddie Calvo signed bill 132 into law today. The measure is similar to the administration's efforts to increase access to healthcare, particularly for those uninsured or under-insured. Calvo thanked the sponsors, senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr and Speaker BJ Cruz, as well as the lawmakers that supported the bill. He did however express concern with portions of it, ...More >>

  • American Culinary Foundation chefs on Guam

    American Culinary Foundation chefs on Guam

    It was a time to show off their culinary skills. Several chefs with the American Culinary Foundation were on island this week. The visiting group joined the local chapter during their recent meeting at the Lotte hotel in Tumon. The non-profit professional organization partnered with different food vendors to promote their products to participants. Jeremy Abbey is the federation's certification director. He says this visit also included evaluating the Guam Community College's culinar...More >>
    It was a time to show off their culinary skills. Several chefs with the American Culinary Foundation were on island this week. The visiting group joined the local chapter during their recent meeting at the Lotte hotel in Tumon. The non-profit professional organization partnered with different food vendors to promote their products to participants. Jeremy Abbey is the federation's certification director. He says this visit also included evaluating the Guam Community College's culinar...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly