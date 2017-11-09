American Culinary Foundation chefs on Guam

It was a time to show off their culinary skills. Several chefs with the American Culinary Foundation were on island this week.

The visiting group joined the local chapter during their recent meeting at the Lotte hotel in Tumon. The non-profit professional organization partnered with different food vendors to promote their products to participants.

Jeremy Abbey is the federation's certification director. He says this visit also included evaluating the Guam Community College's culinary art program, which his seeking reaccreditation. "It's a big deal and international and globally recognized through the American government as being a quality program that meets the standards set forth by the American culinary federation," he explained.

Abbey says the federation has about 150 chapters globally.