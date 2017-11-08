GPD arrests fired SODEXO staffer for threats towards school

A former Sodexo employee is under arrest after he allegedly threatened to kill people at a local elementary school.

Ernest Adrian Devera, 31, is charged with terrorizing, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and terrorizing conduct.

Police responded to Astumbo Elementary on Monday after a complaint was called in that the employee wanted to commit a massacre by killing everyone in the school. He was fired from the company following the complaint.



The Guam Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division interviewed SODEXO employees and school officials.

One employee told authorities the suspect confided in her that he wanted to commit a massacre which caused her to be fearful for her safety and the safety of the students. Officers located the suspect and took him into custody.