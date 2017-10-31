Mayors work on fresh travel policy

The Mayor's council is drafting a new travel policy to guide future off-island trip decisions.

In Wednesday's council meeting, Chalan Pago Ordot's Jesse Gogue explains that as elected officials they will have a need for official travel, but the Mayors must also provide greater transparency when using public funds.

"To put on record as far as the travel we took, and what was accomplished during that travel. So that the public can actually review these documents. We submit it, we can post it online on our website, we can submit it to the legislature, the governor, whoever requires us to submit these travel requests. But the bottom line - it's to salvage a travel policy," said Gogue.

Gogue says in drafting the policy, they will look at senators and federal guidelines. The Mayors have come under fire for previous taxpayer funded travel, including a trip to the Philippines to attend a Strawberry festival.