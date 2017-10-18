David Manila requests new judge

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Another record-breaking year for visitor arrivals. The 1.56-million tourists in Fiscal Year 2017 was the most ever. GVB President Nate Denight says this September also set a new mark with more than 117,000 visitors.More >>
The 6th Annual Western Pacific Islands Association of Fire Chiefs kicked off their two-day training forum at the Lotte Hotel in Tumon today. The theme- "Responding safely to violent acts; and working for a healthier heart- taking care of our own!"More >>
A 40-year-old man with the initials P.P. alleges he was sexually molested by Raymond Cepeda from 1992 through 1999 when he was a priest at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo.More >>
Evidence that was sent to the FBI for testing including DNA samples are in, but a new issue delays a trial setting for two men charged with the aggravated murder of Mangilao man, Gilbert Alvarez, Jr.More >>
The test started at 10:30am in collaboration with the island's four telecommunication carriers. Residents reported receiving the message within minutes, within hours, or not at all.More >>
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service senior training specialist Joe Couch says participants will be focused on scenarios later in the week.More >>
Kenneth Gaag is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
It's that one time out of the year when millions of people across the globe practice how to drop, cover and hold on in the event of an earthquake. Here at home the Great Guam ShakeOut is scheduled for October 19th.More >>
