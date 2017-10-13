Separate trials for prison contraband scheme?

Will the Department of Corrections officers and others accused in that major prison contraband ring have separate trials? That question is now for a judge to decide. There are a lot of moving parts in this case as 13 people total have been indicted for their part in the alleged scheme. One of those accused was even re-arrested yesterday after authorities had been tipped off that she was apparently dealing drugs while under house arrest.

An undercover operation. Roxanne Lourdes Hocog is facing additional drug possession charges after police learned she was allegedly back at it. Court documents state Hocog, who was under house arrest for the her alleged involvement in the prison contraband scam, was apparently dealing the drug, ICE, from her Dededo home and trying to get it delivered to inmates at the prison.

A source working with authorities was offered three grams of crystal meth in exchange to deliver 12 grams of the drug concealed in soap bars.

Documents state the source picked up the 16 grams of ICE and turned it over to investigators. Police then carried out a search warrant making the arrest, and even finding five grams of ICE, 34 hundred dollars in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

She was back in court today and back in an orange DOC jumpsuit.

Judge Vern Perez ready to hear arguments on three defense motions to sever the cases for Lt. Jeff Limo, former DOC officer Frankie Rosalin, and DOC officer Gerry Hocog.

But, it was continued until next week as the Attorney General's office had not yet filed its opposition to the motions. "This is again oppressive on the part of the Attorney General's office. It's not right," said Attorney Curtis Van de Veld.

The prosecution filed its opposition Friday afternoon arguing the defendants failed to demonstrate that severance of the cases is required under the law, adding the motion should be denied.

Judge Perez did grant a request to have the house arrest conditions lifted for former DOC officer Frankie Rosalin. They will be back in court to hear the motion to sever next Wednesday.

Meantime, DOC leadership has since given its officers accused their notice of proposed adverse action, and are now awaiting a response before releasing any details.