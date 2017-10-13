College fair held at Mount Carmel

The Mount Carmel Catholic School held its second annual college fair today, where dozens of students had the opportunity to learn about some of the top colleges across the globe. Principal William Sarmiento told KUAM News, "We give the kids an opportunity to do research on a university or technical college that they want to go to and let them know that here are opportunities out there past high school."

7th grade student Chanse Trinidad chose Boston University, saying, "Our university offers over 250 degree programs, and one of them is the Questrom School of Business. That's the one I want to major in!"

Aside from learning about postsecondary opportunities, Sarmiento said the fair gives 6th to 8th grade students an opportunity to work on writing, research and presentation skills.