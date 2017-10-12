Young Harmon students learn about proper nutrition

Dozens of students at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School learned about nutrition and were treated to tasty smoothies made with fruits and vegetables during Child Nutrition Day this week.

Students had a blast learning about juicing and nutrition at the Home of the Dolphins in Harmon during the annual chef and child nutrition outreach this week. In fact they could be seen lining up for seconds to get their daily dose of vegetables. "Some kids went back again because they love it, but they don't really have much idea that we're putting more kale in it, so it's kind of funny, they're' like 'I like this'," said Global Food Services chef Karen Quitugua.

She explained that the annual event is hosted by the American Culinary Foundation in collaboration with Farm-to-Table Guam. It teaches children about juicing in an effort to educate them about childhood nutrition and obesity. "Benefits are like for example fruits, its antioxidants, it helps us with our skin, reduces stress, for the little kids they're not really into there, they don't really have any stress, but just eating fruits and vegetables to provide Vitamin A, Vitamin B, different kinds of minerals," she added.

Quitugua said eating fruits and vegetables also helps prevent sickness. Meanwhile chef Clayton Wai from Jamaican Grill also stressed the need to reduce the amount of sugary boxed drinks and preservatives children consume, warning of adverse health effects in the long-run.

JM Guerrero principal Melissa Limo said, "They were really animated, really got the kids involved and just talking to the kids about nutrition, and I think having a whole bunch of chefs here coming together to teach the kids is really important.

"This is our first time to do the Chef and Child, and it's always fulfilling."