Parents charged with leaving kids in car released

The parents arrested and charged with leaving their two young children in the car while they shopped at Kmart have been released.

Sangwoo Yoon and Jungeuon Sul appeared in court on Tuesday.

Both were released on a $2,000 performance bond.

KUAM was on scene when authorities pried open the door to pull out the 1-year-old baby girl and the 6-year-old boy who were sleeping and seen sweating profusely.

The car doors were locked, the windows up, and the engine off.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Yoon who is an attorney, and Sul a judge, told police they were only in the store for three minutes.

The family is visiting Guam from South Korea.

The couple will answer to the misdemeanor charges on October 25 at 9 a.m.