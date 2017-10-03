Parents who left children in a parked car at Kmart under arrest

A mother and father are under arrest after they allegedly left their children alone inside a hot car for more than 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

38 year old Sangwoo Yoon and 35 year old Jungeun Sul are each charged with 2 counts of child abuse and leaving children unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle.

GFD & GPD personnel rescued 2 children from a locked car at KMart. They were unable to wake the kids by knocking on the windows. pic.twitter.com/MPPvtnScaq — KUAM News (@kuamnews) October 2, 2017

As we first reported, emergency responders were called to the Kmart parking lot just before 3pm yesterday. A witness spotted the children alone around 2:30pm, and called for help. Responding officers knocked on the car windows in an attempt to wake the sleeping – sweating children, but they did not respond. Authorities popped the door lock, and felt hot air escape from inside the car. The children, ages 6 and 1, were taken to safety and assessed. Medics indicated the pair were in normal condition and did not have any injuries.

Court documents state 25 minutes after the initial call for help, officers saw a man and woman rushing towards the car. The mother told authorities, “We were only in the store for three minutes.”

Documents state Yoon told police that he is a lawyer and his wife, Sul, is a judge in South Korea.

Both were arrested at the scene.