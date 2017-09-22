Navy rescue chopper aides distressed swimmer at Talofofo Bay

A rescue happened midday down south. Viewer video sent to our newsroom was shot at Talofofo Bay. It shows the Navy's HSC-25 squadron hoisting a distressed swimmer to safety.

First responders received the 911 call around 12:43 pm and spotted the swimmer about 150 meters off shore. HSC-25 was called to assist and as you see there the rescue was successful. No word on her injuries or condition.

She was taken to Naval Hospital to be evaluated.