More contraband found at prison

A police investigation is underway after an inmate found contraband in a load of laundry at the Department of Corrections prison Saturday night.

Police say a small plastic bag with crystal like substance was discovered around 10:08 pm. DOC officials say an inmate assigned to laundry detail at Post 6 made the find while moving clothes from a washing machine to a dryer. It was reported to the shift commander and confiscated.

“Our attempts at stopping contraband at DOC are unceasing. Unconventional methods are being utilized on and off-site, but we remain ever diligent,” Director Tony Lamorena said.

The case has been referred to the Mandana Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Guam Police Department or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.