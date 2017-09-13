Watch the Miss World Guam Preliminary Special this Sunday

This Sunday you'll have an opportunity to meet all eleven contestants running in the Miss World Guam 2017. This morning, at the Sheraton your island beauties introduced themselves and gave their reasons for why they decided to run. The Miss World Guam pageant is unlike others, in that it focuses on beauty with a purpose.

The Miss World Guam contestants are introduced to the media! pic.twitter.com/ffFq7UbnwY — KUAM News (@kuamnews) September 13, 2017

In order to be a contestant you must partner with a local non- profit organization to raise money for charity. On Sunday on KUAM-TV8 at 5:30pm and on our YouTube channel make sure to catch the Miss World Guam Preliminary Swimsuit show hosted by reigning Miss World Guam Phoebe Palisoc.

The pageant is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26th at the Sheraton.