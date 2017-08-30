Tels Aichem

Male Pacific Islander

Age: 19

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Last known village: Pagat, Mangilao

Scars/Marks: Tattoo on Right forearm “Tels Jackie”

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Public Drunkenness, Underage Consumption of alcohol CM0310-17/Terrorizing/Reckless Conduct/Public Drunkenness CM033-16/Criminal Mischief/Obstuction Public Ways/Public Drunkenness CF0338-16

Criminal Warrants: CM0310-17 Issued 06/28/2017

CF0338-16 Issued 10/06/2016

CF0033-16 Issued 03/01/2017