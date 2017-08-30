Tels Aichem - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tels Aichem

Male Pacific Islander

Age: 19

Height: 5’5”   
Weight: 140 lbs.

Eyes: Brown   
Hair: Black

Last known village: Pagat, Mangilao

Scars/Marks: Tattoo on Right forearm “Tels Jackie”

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Public Drunkenness, Underage Consumption of alcohol CM0310-17/Terrorizing/Reckless Conduct/Public Drunkenness CM033-16/Criminal Mischief/Obstuction Public Ways/Public Drunkenness CF0338-16

Criminal Warrants: CM0310-17 Issued 06/28/2017

                                  CF0338-16 Issued 10/06/2016

                                  CF0033-16 Issued 03/01/2017

                               

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).  All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

