Rosalind D. Aldan (aka, "Rosalyne")

Rosalind D. Aldan (aka, "Rosalyne")

Female Pacific Islander
Age: 40

Height: 5’4
Eyes: Brown   
Hair: Brown

Last known village:  Mongmong

Scars/Marks: Tattoo of “Aldan” inside a Heart on back left shoulder

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Conspiracy to commit theft of property/Forgery/Theft

Criminal Warrants (CF0001-16) Issued on 05/09/2016

                               

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Criminal Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).  All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

