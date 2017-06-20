June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

Posted: Updated:

June 28th was designated as Guam War Survivors Day in a proclamation signed by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio. 85-year old Forrest Mendiola Harris is one of the few survivors left who lived through the Japanese occupation.

"I just wanna say that I'm lucky that I lived through the war in spite of most people that didn't make it, it's kinda sad," Mendiola says. "I just kind of gave up on the war reparations. So if the United States ever decides to compensate a Chamorro, I think a Chamorro well deserves it. What else can I say, its been a long time since the war."

A dinner and concert in honor of Guam War Survivors are also set for June 28th at the Sheraton Hotel.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • GRMC doctor faces wrongful death lawsuit due to patient's alleged overdose

    GRMC doctor faces wrongful death lawsuit due to patient's alleged overdose

    GRMC doctor faces wrongful death lawsuit due to patient's alleged overdose

    A doctor at the island's newest hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Dr. Felix T. Cabrera and ten others at The Guam Regional Medical City are accused of medical malpractice after the family of now-deceased Ramond Soumwei died at GRMC. 

    More >>

    A doctor at the island's newest hospital is facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Dr. Felix T. Cabrera and ten others at The Guam Regional Medical City are accused of medical malpractice after the family of now-deceased Ramond Soumwei died at GRMC. 

    More >>

  • June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

    June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

    June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

    June 28th was designated as Guam War Survivors Day in a proclamation signed by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio. 85-year old Forrest Mendiola Harris is one of the few survivors left who lived through the Japanese occupation. "I just wanna say that I'm lucky that I lived through the war in spite of most people that didn't make it, it's kinda sad," Mendiola says. "I just kind of gave up on the war reparations. So if the United States ever decides to compensate a Chamorro, I...More >>
    June 28th was designated as Guam War Survivors Day in a proclamation signed by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio. 85-year old Forrest Mendiola Harris is one of the few survivors left who lived through the Japanese occupation. "I just wanna say that I'm lucky that I lived through the war in spite of most people that didn't make it, it's kinda sad," Mendiola says. "I just kind of gave up on the war reparations. So if the United States ever decides to compensate a Chamorro, I...More >>

  • Guam airport activates state-of-the-art baggage handling system

    Guam airport activates state-of-the-art baggage handling system

    It's summertime and that means more people are traveling. So to help streamline the process for passenger, the Guam International Airport presented its new "Check in and Go!" today.

    More >>

    It's summertime and that means more people are traveling. So to help streamline the process for passenger, the Guam International Airport presented its new "Check in and Go!" today.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly