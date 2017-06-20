June 28th designated as Guam War Survivors Day

June 28th was designated as Guam War Survivors Day in a proclamation signed by Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio. 85-year old Forrest Mendiola Harris is one of the few survivors left who lived through the Japanese occupation.

"I just wanna say that I'm lucky that I lived through the war in spite of most people that didn't make it, it's kinda sad," Mendiola says. "I just kind of gave up on the war reparations. So if the United States ever decides to compensate a Chamorro, I think a Chamorro well deserves it. What else can I say, its been a long time since the war."

A dinner and concert in honor of Guam War Survivors are also set for June 28th at the Sheraton Hotel.