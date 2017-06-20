Guam airport activates state-of-the-art baggage handling system - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam airport activates state-of-the-art baggage handling system

It's summertime and that means more people are traveling. So to help streamline the process for passenger, the Guam International Airport presented its new "Check in and Go!" today. The airport unveiled the new $26 million dollar, state-of-the-art baggage handling system, which allows for passenger's luggage to be checked using advanced automated screening technology.

Airport board chair Ricardo Duenas says the new system puts many of the check-in challenges to bed, saying, "Guam has been challenged with how do we process efficiently the baggage for our outgoing and incoming passengers. If you remember for many years we had these security pods and these x-ray pods that were here and down at the end that took up a lot of real estate and was a real inconvenience for our travelers."

The new system is a back house operation. Once bags are checked by TSA and thoroughly inspected, it then is sent through another set of TSA X-ray screening pods. Each unit of the new system can check about 680 bags an hour.

