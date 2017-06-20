DOE and GPD investigate break-in at Vicente Benavente Middle School

Guam Department of Education and Guam police are investigating a break-in at Vicente Benavente Middle School that happened over the weekend. Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz says school officials noticed signs of forced entry on Monday morning.

"There were three classes that were broken into and a wire for a surveillance camera was cut," Cruz told KUAM News. "Initial assessment is that there was nothing of significant value that was stolen other than some food and drinks that were left in the classrooms."

Repairs are underway. DOE is also working to find out the cost of the damage.