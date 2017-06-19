Quick progress report on the Church's finances

In simple terms, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes says, "We have maxed out our credit cards and payment is due."

Positive news to report, however, as he announces the Archdiocese's financial advisors have developed an acceptable plan to bring the Church back to good economic health. While the plan won't be unveiled until coming weeks, he says, "We will all need to make sacrifices, big and small... I firmly believe we will emerge as a stronger church and Archdiocese."

He also stresses that no parish or school funds are being used to pay for the Archdiocese's legal fees as a result of over 70 clergy sex abuse lawsuits. The pastoral letter was printed in a recent Umatuna Si Yu'os, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of Agana.