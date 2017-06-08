Couple charged with beating woman in their home

A couple are under arrest accused of barging into a home uninvited and beating a woman known to them. The incident happened last November.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Shawn Paul Johnson and 31-year-old Jenna Rita Crisostomo are charged with home invasion, burglary, family violence, and assault.

Once inside the home, they allegedly struck the victim, grabbed her hair, and kneed her in the face before leaving the house.

Both remain in custody.