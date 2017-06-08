Couple charged with beating woman in their home

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Francis James Hemsing Dungca is charged with Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a schedule II Drug with Intent to Deliver and Official Misconduct. He appeared in court today and was released on a $15,000 performance bond and place under house arrest.
At least two DOE employees have tested positive for drug use. The pair had been tested following drug sweeps at two public schools.
Bets were placed, but casino gambling is out. Bill 50, which would place the immediate ban on casino gambling at the Liberation Carnival lapsed into law yesterday.
After senators approved an override of Governor Eddie Calvo's veto of Bill 58 Wednesday, superintendent Jon Fernandez said his legal team is reviewing impacts to the $100 million procurement.
GovGuam ended the last fiscal year with a $13.4 million surplus according to the official financial audit released Thursday by the Office of the Public Auditor. That compares to a $59.5 million deficit the previous fiscal year.
A man is under arrest after he allegedly harassed a woman multiple times. 49-year-old John Michael Quinata is charged with simple stalking and harassment.
According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan, he anticipates filing a blanket motion for stay for his cases in the District Court of Guam as a result of ongoing talks with Hope and Healing Guam.
A large amount of the drug, ICE, and stolen guns were found in a Chalan Pago home, and now a couple is under arrest.GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home three weeks ago,
51-year-old DPW employee Francis James Hemsing Dungca was arrested this afternoon following a raid of the Upper Tumon government agency this morning.
