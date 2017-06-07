Out-of-court settlement likely for majority of church sex abuse cases

Parties announce efforts for out-of-court settlements for the majority of the clergy sex abuse lawsuits lodged against the Archdiocese of Agana. According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan, he anticipates filing a blanket motion to stay for his cases in the District Court of Guam as a result of ongoing talks with Hope and Healing Guam.

HHG is a non-profit organization that was established earlier this year which provides counseling for victims as well as reviews claims and handles settlements.

Lujan says each of his clients could have their cases settled with HHG as early as September 1.