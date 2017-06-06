Archbishop: church did due diligence into matter of accused teacher

He's accused of sexually molesting two former students at St. Anthony School in Tamuning. But former music teacher Raymond Caluag still works with children in the Philippines.

Although Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes can't say much due to the ongoing lawsuits against the church, he does say the Archdiocese of Agana has done their due diligence and contacted Caluag's current employer.

"We have notified where he is in the Philippines, so we've reached out - I don't know that diocese - but we have reached out to that diocese just to alert them of that accusation," His Excellency confirmed. "But further than that, we've not done anything special."

As reported, "B.W.J." and Troy Torres both allege Caluag was supposed to drive them home after school, but instead brought them to his house where he raped them.