Archbishop Byrnes shocked at sex abuse accusations against clergy

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes is at loss for words. On Friday, more clergy sex abuse cases were filed in the District Court of Guam.

Among the accused is Guam's first ever Chamorro bishop, the late Archbishop Felixberto Flores. Archbishop Byrnes said, "To have three brother bishops now accused it's a shock to me 1920 grief really. I don't even know how to say it. It's more like a kind of a grief, especially for those who have been harmed. And all of, every single act of abuse sexual or otherwise is a betrayal of the trust that a priest or a bishop kind of inherits just by virtue of the office. To betray that trust especially in harming the most vulnerable its unthinkable."

Over 70 similar lawsuits have been lodged against the Archdiocese of Agana.

The Church continues to encourage those who've fallen victim to call Hope and Healing Guam.

The number is 1-888-649-5288.