Archbishop continues prayers for abuse victims

The Church responds to the latest allegations of clergy sex abuse. In a press release from the Archdiocese of Agana, Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes says they continue to pray for all victims of abuse.

"Our sadness deepens with each new person who comes forward sharing allegations of abuse against clergy or staff of our Archdiocese. Any emotions pale however, compared to the excruciating pain and feelings all victims of abuse suffered and in most cases, continue to suffer."

To date, over 70 lawsuits name the Archdiocese as defendants, some cases also including the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, the Capuchin Franciscans, and in two cases, St. Anthony Catholic School.

Archbishop Byrnes reminds the faithful there are efforts to bring hope, healing and restoration to all victims. Again, the number to call is 1-888-649-5288.