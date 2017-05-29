71st alleged victim files abuse suit against church

54-year-old A.N.D. is the latest victim to file suit against the Church. His named predator is former priest Father Louis Brouillard. When A.N.D. was only 11, he was participating in a Boy Scouts Jamboree at Ypao Beach.

According to the complaint filed in the District Court of Guam on Monday, Brouillard picked A.N.D. and ten others to go to a small building near the beach. That's where the priest allegedly raped and molested the boys every night for the remaining seven days of the jamboree. A year had passed and A.N.D. encountered Brouillard at the jamboree where he fell victim again. Although he resisted and fought back, the priest allegedly became more sexual. The boy threatened to tell, but the priest said no one would believe him.

When A.N.D. tried to leave, his Talofofo scout master Joe Tudela told him "lets go back, nothing happened." When they returned, two older scout leaders took turns raping A.N.D. He quit the Boy Scouts, but Tudela tried to get his family's permission to join again. When A.N.D. wanted to make a complaint at a Boy Scouts meeting, Tudela reportedly laughed at him, told him to stop lying and that no one would believe him.

A.N.D. is suing the Archdiocese of Agana, the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council, and Louis Brouillard for $10 million dollars. He marks the 71st victim to file suit since Guam law was changed to lift the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases.