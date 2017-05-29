Election volunteer training ongoing every 2nd Thursday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Election volunteer training ongoing every 2nd Thursday

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Election Commission will begin conducting volunteer registrar training every second Thursday of the month. So if you are a registered voter on Guam, you are encouraged to show up the GEC conference room on the second floor of the GCIC building, again, every second Thursday of the month from 1:30pm to 4pm.

"They go out to the community and register potential voters. So, we had back in March cancelled over 4,000 voters so hopefully we can get them to re-register so they can vote in the 2018 elections," said Maria Pangelian, executive director of the GEC.

The agency is also notifying all candidates, potential candidates and their committees and supporters that they will be conducting organizational and campaign finance seminars in their conference room every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm.

That goes from June 13th through June 30.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Bills to repair Sanchez High up for discussion

    Bills to repair Sanchez High up for discussion

    A pair of bills related to fixing Simon Sanchez High School go up for a public hearing this week. Bill 87 would transfer $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to DOE to fund immediate repairs for the next two school years while a new education facility is being built. Bill 35 also taps the Capitol District Fund and asks for the same amount but the money would go to fund an architectural and engineering plan for the construction of a new school. The hearing is scheduled for June 1s...More >>
    A pair of bills related to fixing Simon Sanchez High School go up for a public hearing this week. Bill 87 would transfer $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to DOE to fund immediate repairs for the next two school years while a new education facility is being built. Bill 35 also taps the Capitol District Fund and asks for the same amount but the money would go to fund an architectural and engineering plan for the construction of a new school. The hearing is scheduled for June 1s...More >>

  • Man claimmg sex abuse by priest at Mangilao church is 70th accuser

    Man claimmg sex abuse by priest at Mangilao church is 70th accuser

    Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao

    More >>

    Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao in the mid-1980s. During sleepovers at the rectory, the priest allegedly let the altar boys watch "softporn." On one such sleepover, Mannetta allegedly called G.J. to the bedroom where t

    More >>

  • Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    Chamorro history exhibit available for one last week

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>

    It's not too late to check out the Guam Musuem's "CHamoru Yu': Perspectives on CHamoru Identity" exhibition. The exhibition first opened in March as part of Mes CHamoru' festivities and will run through June 4.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly