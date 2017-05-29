Election volunteer training ongoing every 2nd Thursday

The Guam Election Commission will begin conducting volunteer registrar training every second Thursday of the month. So if you are a registered voter on Guam, you are encouraged to show up the GEC conference room on the second floor of the GCIC building, again, every second Thursday of the month from 1:30pm to 4pm.

"They go out to the community and register potential voters. So, we had back in March cancelled over 4,000 voters so hopefully we can get them to re-register so they can vote in the 2018 elections," said Maria Pangelian, executive director of the GEC.

The agency is also notifying all candidates, potential candidates and their committees and supporters that they will be conducting organizational and campaign finance seminars in their conference room every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30pm.

That goes from June 13th through June 30.