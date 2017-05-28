Man claimmg sex abuse by priest at Mangilao church is 70th accuser

Another $5 million lawsuit is lodged against the church. 41-year-old G.J. alleges he was sexually molested and raped by Father Andrew Mannetta while he was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mangilao in the mid-1980s. During sleepovers at the rectory, the priest allegedly let the altar boys watch "softporn."

On one such sleepover, Mannetta allegedly called G.J. to the bedroom where the boy was instructed to massage and masturbate the priest before he was raped. The incident was life changing and prompted G.J. to quit as an altar boy as well as give up on his dream of becoming a priest. In 2009 or 2010, the civil complaint states G.J. reached out to the church.

Deacon Jeff Barcinas and Deacon Steve Martinez were able to determine G.J.'s allegations were true. He marks the 70th plaintiff to file suit.

Named defendants are the Archdiocese of Agana as well as Mannetta. KUAM files show he's been accused many times before, not just in Guam. In 2007 the Catholic Diocese of Honolulu reached an out of court settlement for $375,000 to avoid a sex abuse trial.