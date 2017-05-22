Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Latest accuser wanted to be a priest himself

The latest victim of clergy sex abuse had aspirations of becoming a priest, until he was sexually molested by one. 49-year-old Francis Charfauros now lives in Arizona. In his $5 million dollar lawsuit filed at the District Court of Guam on Monday, he details being sexually abused by Capuchin priest Father John "Jack" Niland in 1982. Father Jack was a priest under Father Anthony Apuron at Mt. Carmel Parish in Agat. Charfauros alleges he sought advice from Father Jack on how to become a priest. The priest suggested he come to live at the rectory which his parents agreed to. One night, however, Charfauros alleges he woke up to the priest performing oral sex on him. Despite his best effort to get up, the priest held him down. Charfauros returned home, his dreams shattered. Court filings state Father Jack died in 2009. Had he not been deceased, he would've been a named defendant. The complaint instead lists the Archdiocese of Agana, the Capuchin Franciscans, and the Capuchin Franciscans Province of St. Mary as defendants. Father Jack is the 12th priest to stand accused.

