Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces.

57-year-old B.J. was neither altar boy nor boy scout but met Father Louis Brouillard when he was around 11 or 12 while playing baseball in the village. The priest offered to take him and friends to Lonfit River to swim. During one such trip, while they were alone, the priest allegedly tied B.J. to the ground and told him he was going to teach him rescue skills because B.J. said he wanted to join the military. The priest stated, "It's okay, don't worry, I'm going to teach you how to get out of this and escape if you ever get tied up." The priest performed sex acts on the boy and raped him multiple times. The boy reported bleeding and feeling like he was dying. When the priest was finished, he told the boy he was "blessing him" and compared the experience to confession in which it was between B.J., Brouillard, and God. The priest gave him $3 afterward. B.J. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.