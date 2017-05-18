Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800. 30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.More >>
The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide.More >>
Guam Memorial Hospital management appears before lawmakers today for their budget oversight hearing.More >>
The newly formed legislative ethics committee will meet for the first time this week. Committee chair Senator Fernando Esteves says it will be a procedural meeting. The meeting comes after reports out of Saipan that CNMI representative Edwin Propst officially filed a complaint against Senator Jim Espaldon. However, Senator Esteves is not confirming whether or not the committee has, in fact, received a complaint. “My responsibility as the chairman is to ensure that we are follow...More >>
During a ceremony at George Washington High School, 88-year old Catalina Tarusan received her honorary high school diploma before friends and family.More >>
