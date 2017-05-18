Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces

Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces

Posted: Updated:

Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces. 

57-year-old B.J. was neither altar boy nor boy scout but met Father Louis Brouillard when he was around 11 or 12 while playing baseball in the village. The priest offered to take him and friends to Lonfit River to swim. During one such trip, while they were alone, the priest allegedly tied B.J. to the ground and told him he was going to teach him rescue skills because B.J. said he wanted to join the military. The priest stated, "It's okay, don't worry, I'm going to teach you how to get out of this and escape if you ever get tied up." The priest performed sex acts on the boy and raped him multiple times. The boy reported bleeding and feeling like he was dying. When the priest was finished, he told the boy he was "blessing him" and compared the experience to confession in which it was between B.J., Brouillard, and God. The priest gave him $3 afterward. B.J. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces

    Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces

    Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces

    Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces.  57-year-old B.J. was neither altar boy nor boy scout but met Father Louis Brouillard when he was around 11 or 12 while playing baseball in the village. The priest offered to take him and friends to Lonfit River to swim. During one such trip, while they were alone, the priest allegedly tied B.J. to the ground and told him he was going to teach him rescue skills because B.J. said he wanted to join the military. The priest stated, "...More >>
    Another victim of clergy sex abuse surfaces.  57-year-old B.J. was neither altar boy nor boy scout but met Father Louis Brouillard when he was around 11 or 12 while playing baseball in the village. The priest offered to take him and friends to Lonfit River to swim. During one such trip, while they were alone, the priest allegedly tied B.J. to the ground and told him he was going to teach him rescue skills because B.J. said he wanted to join the military. The priest stated, "...More >>

  • Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    Good Samaritan recovers stolen purse in Tumon

    A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800. 30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.

    More >>

    A witness to a Tumon purse snatching saves the day. Court documents identify the Good Samaritan as Ryan Camacho. Camacho was in the Tumon area early Tuesday morning when he saw a man run off with a woman's purse. He ran after the suspect and apprehended him until police arrived. The stolen items were valued at $800. 30-year-old Marvin Somol was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery and theft, both as felonies. He remains behind bars on $5,000 cash bail.

    More >>

  • New board named for Guam Contractors Association

    New board named for Guam Contractors Association

    The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide.

    More >>

    The academy helps develop much-needed skilled labor, but there's a limit to what they can provide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly