What's the deal with the now closed Ordot dump?

Federal receiver GBB's special principal associate David Manning addressed the issue during a quarterly status hearing at the District Court today. Among the discussion was the post-closure report of the Ordot Dump and the latest with the Layon Landfill and consent decree projects.

Manning told the court post-closure operations are ongoing. So far, he says they've captured and disposed of 14.3 million gallons of leachate. They also collected 171 million cubic feet of greenhouse gasses, which is a measurement they say is equivalent to four and a half Empire State Buildings.

