63rd victim alleges childhood clergy sex abuse by Guam priest

He's 66 years old now, but when he was nine or ten years old P.W. alleges he was molested by a Mangilao priest. That priest was Fr. Louis Brouillard. Although the latest victim says he was not an altar boy nor a boy scout, he was invited to go along on a swimming outing. P.W. alleges on his first trip he along with the other boys was told to swim naked, as did the priest. They were taken back to the rectory where Fr. Brouillard then took nude pictures of the children. P.W. marks the 63rd person to come forward alleging childhood clergy sex abuse perpetrated by priests in Guam.