61st person makes accusation of church sex abuse - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

61st person makes accusation of church sex abuse

Posted: Updated:

More allegations of clergy sexual abuse surface, this time against Father Andy Mannetta.

Filed in the Superior Court of Guam today, N.Q. alleges he was sexually molested by the Talofofo priest over 50 times when he was a teen attending the parish. The priest allegedly groomed him for the abuse, inviting him to the rectory to eat and drink sacramental wine as well as watch X-rated videos. On such occasions, the priest would tell him to go into the room for a nap, but would instead perform sex acts on the teen boy, including full body massages with emphasis on the private parts as well as penetration.

N.Q. states to avoid the abuse, he quit attending mass and ceased to be a Catholic. In addition, he turned to drugs to self-medicate. N.Q. is represented by attorney Anthony Perez and asks that the Church come clean and list all known sexual abusers within the Archdiocese of Agana.

Today's filing marks the 61st plaintiff to sue the church for clergy sex abuse.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    Investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing

    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>
    The Chairman of the Committee on Ethics says the investigative hearing into Senator Jim Espaldon is still ongoing. Senator Fernando Esteves says depending on deliberations it will be up to the legislative body to either dismiss the complaint or vote on a resolution recommended by the committee. Esteves also confirms the money requested from the Legislative Operations funds fall in line with the committee's fact finding mission ranging from the hiring of legal counsel to specialists or...More >>

  • Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Rising sea surface temperatures are forcing another coral bleaching event

    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>
    Over the last 5 years, sea surface temperatures have only gotten warmer and this is forcing another coral bleaching event off Guam's waters. "This has happened in 2013 and 2014, we started to go into this in 2016, but things cooled off with the monsoon and what we've been told this year is that there aren't any monsoon systems moving in, and we will likely see bleaching over the next month or so and it could be pretty extensive." Staghorn Acropora coral in Tumon Bay starte...More >>

  • Head Start Program expanding

    Head Start Program expanding

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>

    The Guam Head Start Program will be expanding this coming school year. Instructional time will increase from 160 days to 168 days per calendar year, while 7 centers will transition to a full-day program that follows the Guam Department of Education elementary school schedule.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly