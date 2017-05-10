61st person makes accusation of church sex abuse

More allegations of clergy sexual abuse surface, this time against Father Andy Mannetta.

Filed in the Superior Court of Guam today, N.Q. alleges he was sexually molested by the Talofofo priest over 50 times when he was a teen attending the parish. The priest allegedly groomed him for the abuse, inviting him to the rectory to eat and drink sacramental wine as well as watch X-rated videos. On such occasions, the priest would tell him to go into the room for a nap, but would instead perform sex acts on the teen boy, including full body massages with emphasis on the private parts as well as penetration.

N.Q. states to avoid the abuse, he quit attending mass and ceased to be a Catholic. In addition, he turned to drugs to self-medicate. N.Q. is represented by attorney Anthony Perez and asks that the Church come clean and list all known sexual abusers within the Archdiocese of Agana.

Today's filing marks the 61st plaintiff to sue the church for clergy sex abuse.