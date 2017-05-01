58th victim alleges abuse by two Santa Barbara priests

Fifty-eight - that's the number of plaintiffs who have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana to date. 53-year-old H.J.C. alleges he was sexually molested and abused by both Monsignor Ziolo Camacho for about five years and separately by Father Raymond Cepeda for two years. Both men were priests at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. H.J.C. alleges Camacho sexually abused him after mass and during confessions and would promise toys in exchange. H.J.C. is suing for $10 million. He is represented by attorney David Lujan.