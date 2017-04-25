KUAM wins 8th Murrow Award by Radio Television Digital News Association

KUAM has received the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Social Media” marking a record 8th time the company has gotten the nod for its work in online content creation, digital distribution and news reporting. KUAM was considered alongside small market television stations in Nevada, California and Hawaii.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize the best electronic journalism by the Radio Television Digital News Association. "Those who want proof of the important role journalists play in our society need only look at the work we highlight with the Edward R. Murrow Awards," said RTDNA Executive Director Mike Cavender. "This is where real news happens."

"We're honored that our colleagues and RTDNA have recognized us with this award, specifically for social media, a field we've invested in heavily over the last several years and worked very hard to perfect," proudly commented KUAM General Manager and CEO Joseph Calvo. "We've developed a format, a flow and a voice that people truly enjoy engaging with everyday.

"We've also broken new ground in integrating social content into our broadcast products, seamlessly merging all platforms into a single real time experience that people use and rely on constantly. We've been able to achieve the type of engagement that markets our size just don't get. It's our pledge to our users to deliver quality content and strong conversations. And it really opens up new arenas of opportunity for our team to tell stories in creative and impactful ways."

In addition to daily coverage and breaking news, KUAM was recognized for our innovative social campaigns including the weekly election program D16 Tonight, our multiple live streams of the 2016 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, live coverage of the Liberation Day Parade, and our interactive special on a shocking series of school bomb threats It's No Joke. Guamanians around the world were able to watch and participate in issues and events in realtime.

Calvo added, "This is a huge win for our community - the true driving force behind our success. We work tirelessly to deliver an incredible experience around our storytelling, with quality conversations being our top priority.

"We've perfected the art of making each story a living, breathing thing and letting it reach its full potential as a catalyst for generating incredibly strong conversations. Whether someone is right down the street or on the other side of the world; if they follow us on all social platforms or just a single profile, they're going to have a high-impact experience with KUAM,” said KUAM Managing Director Sabrina Salas Matanane.

This year, RTDNA awarded 751 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories, including Overall Excellence, Breaking News, Investigative Reporting, and Excellence in Innovation. RTDNA received nearly 4,300 entries during the 2017 awards season. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged in May. National awards, including those for network news organizations, large digital news organizations and for students, will be announced in June. The national awards are presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on October 9.

The Radio Television Digital News Association is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. Its members include local and network executives, news directors, producers, reporters, photographers, editors, multimedia journalists and digital need professionals in broadcasting, cable and digital media, as well as journalism educators and students.