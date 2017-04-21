More than $21 million in tax refunds paid in last 2 days - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

More than $21 million in tax refunds paid in last 2 days

A major payout of tax refunds this week. A total of $21.4 million in tax refunds were placed in the mail in the last 48 hours.

Here’s the breakdown: $10 million was mailed out on Thursday and another $11.4 million was mailed out today.

The refunds represent 5,389 checks of error free returns filed up to January 30th, 2017.

