Man in jail for using mobile phone to watch woman in restroom

He's behind bars accused of being a Peeping Tom. 23-year-old Valvano Alexander Erwin was arrested and charged with burglary and invasion of privacy. Court documents state the female victim was using the woman's restroom in a Tumon hotel when she saw a cell phone in video mode on the floor of the stall next to her.

The woman reportedly could see her reflection in the screen.

She confronted the man who later admitted to police he put the phone on the floor to see the woman, but didn't press record.