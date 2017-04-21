Could nuclear fallout from the 2011 Japan earthquake be affecting the local environment? That's a question posed by Senator Telena Nelson who authored Resolution 45 in an effort to urge stakeholders to monitor coastal zones and seafood products to assess the risk of radiation. Association of Pacific Islands Legislatures representative Walden Weilbacher supports the initiative.

“Food safety is very important, seafood is one of our daily for us Micronesians, and our Pacific Islands,” Weilbacher said. “I think what you're doing is very important to be made aware of this situation here.”

Senator Nelson said she plans to share information with regional partners while also pushing independent testing in Guam of long liners that pass through the island and of fish at the local markets. She said while she has heard some concern about the impacts to fish sales, stakeholders have been supportive of the resolution.