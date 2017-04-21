No jail time for Antonia Bautista - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No jail time for Antonia Bautista

The woman charged in a conspiracy to commit visa fraud is spared jail time. Antonia Bautista worked as office manager and corporate secretary for Guam Construction Company management, Byong H. Kang and Choon H. Kang.

Her role was to misrepresent occupations of H-2b workers.

She previously pled out to the federal charge and will only serve two years probation.

