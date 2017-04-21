Law Week recognizes importance of 14th Amendment

The 14th Amendment: Transforming American Democracy. That's the national theme for this year's Law Day and Law Month festivities. A proclamation signing was held today to designate May 1st as Law day and Law Month starting today through May 20.

Chief Justice Katherine Maraman said, "What we hope to accomplish through all these events is to remind the community how important the Constitution is. How important the Bill of Rights and the key amendments such as the 14th Amendment."

Festivities will include open hours tours of the Judiciary, the Race Adjudicata 5K, outreaches at the island's schools, and mock trial plays.

For a complete schedule of events, visit the Guam Law Week page on Facebook.