Guam Guardsmen spruce-up hospital

Eighteen members of the Guam National Guard stepped up to the plate to help spruce up the island's only public hospital. Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteer Association founding member Margaret Jones said, "We just cannot thank the National Guard enough for coming to our rescue, because we Pink Ladies can do lots of things but I don't think we can scrub and paint and water blast very well you guys do it much better than we do."

And National Guard Major Gerard Baleto added, "We are honored to have played a very small role in the maintenance of a very important facility for our island and its people."

Jones said she's hopeful the new entryway will set a good first impression for those needing services, while Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo also thanked the hospital's maintenance group for lending a helping hand during the one-day event.