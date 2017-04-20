David Lujan says forthcoming accusation will "shock the island"

While he's optimistic about settling through the Hope and Healing Guam program, attorney David Lujan says that's not going to stop his clients from filing lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana. To date, over 50 plaintiffs have filed suit, majority of whom are represented by Lujan.

"I expect to get more," said Lujan. I can tell you I've got three St. Anthony School [sic]. I can tell you I have three new priests - one of those names is going to shock the island, because its someone super high up there."

To date, ten priests stand accused of clergy sex abuse: Archbishop Anthony Apuron, Antonio Cruz, David Anderson, Raymond Cepeda, Thomas Camacho, Andy Mannetta, Sigmund Hafemann, Joe R. San Agustin, Juan Camacho, and Louis Brouillard.

Father Brouillard has been named in nearly three dozen lawsuits.